Mahesh Babu redefines fitness goals; goes trekking in freezing temperature; PHOTOS

Actor Mahesh Babu, who is currently in Germany for strength training for his upcoming film with SS Rajamouli, shared a few pictures from his trekking session with Dr. Harry Koenig. Mahesh could be seen in high spirits as he posed amidst the gorgeous landscapes of the Black Forest in Germany.

The caption under the post read, “Trekking in the Black Forest in freezing temperatures.” Under Mahesh Babu’s post, his wife Namrata Shirodkar commented, “ Missing missing out and missing you”, setting major couple goals.

Mahesh Babu’s Germany trip details

Post the success celebrations of Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu was seen leaving for Germany on a solo trip. The actor was spotted at the airport, accompanied by his wife Namrata Shirodkar. It was reported then that Mahesh was heading off to Germany to complete the technical work for his next project with SS Rajamouli.

A day later, Mahesh Babu posted a picture with his doctor, Dr. Harry Koenig, with the caption, “When you get to train with your doctor.”

This post led people to believe that the reports were true and that Mahesh is indeed in Germany for the strength and endurance training for his upcoming film, SSMB29.

Mahesh Babu’s last release Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the Telugu language masala commercial entertainer Guntur Kaaram. The film offered a mixed bag for the audience but managed to hold a decent grip at the box office due to Mahesh Babu’s star power.

Apart from Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Ramya Krishnan, and many others. Guntur Kaaram has been written and directed for the big screens by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Naga Vamsi and S. Radha Krishna under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner. The music for the film was composed by S. Thaman.

What we know about Mahesh Babu’s upcoming project

Mahesh Babu’s next, and only confirmed project as of yet is the Pan-Indian project with SS Rajamouli. The film is touted to be a globe-trotting adventure, with an African backdrop, as confirmed by writer Vijayendra Prasad.

The music for the film is currently being composed by Oscar award-winning music composer M.M Keerawani. In a recent interview with the Mahaa Max YouTube channel, story writer Vijayendra Prasad also revealed that the script was completed and pre-production work is in full motion.

