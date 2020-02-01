Mahesh Babu releases Neeli Neeli Aakasam from Pradeep Machiraju’s 30 Rojuloo Preminchadam

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter space and unveiled a video song, Neeli Neeli Aakasam from the movie 30 Rojuloo Preminchadam.

It goes without saying that Pradeep Machiraju is one of the renowned television presenters and actors. With his unique style and attitude, he made sure that he has a mark for himself on the small screen. It is to be noted that he has interviewed top A-line celebrities including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ravi Teja, Anushka Shetty, Karthi, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Anupama Parameswaran, Suriya, Samantha, Tamannaah Bhatia, , Vijay Deverakonda, Kajal Aggarwal and many more.

He has also acted in supporting roles in films such as Varudu, 100% Love, Julayi, Attarintiki Daredi and Ramayya Vasthavayya. Now, Tollywood star Mahesh Babu has released the film’s first video song, Neeli Neeli Aakasam from the actor’s debut movie as the main lead. Titled 30 Rojuloo Preminchadam, it is being said that the film will be a romantic drama. Tamil actress Amritha Aiyer has been roped in to play the female lead in the film.

In the video that Mahesh Babu has released, lead couple Pradeep- Amritha can be seen featuring for a romantic song and it will be fair to say that it is very soothing to the ears. The song is sung by Sid Sriram, and his voice has added much-needed warmth to the song. The song revolves around the budding love between the lead couple.

Happy to launch the first song Neeli Neeli Aakasam from #30RojulloPreminchadamEla!!!

This is good stuff @impradeepmachi. Wishing you & the entire team the best! https://t.co/0o6nJEQEeb — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 31, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Read More