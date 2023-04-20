Mahesh Babu remembers his late mother Indira Devi with a heartwarming memory on her birthday anniversary

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and remembered his late mother Indira Devi on her birthday anniversary. The actor re-shared a birthday memory from 2021 on his Instagram story and captioned it with 'red hearts'. This is the first birth anniversary of his mother as she died in September 2022.

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and shared a 2021 birthday memory of his mother. The pic shows him holding his mom's hand and flaunting a big smile. The actor always celebrated his mom's birthday and posted heartfelt notes on his social media. However, this is the first birthday she is not with him.

Check out Mahesh Babu's post on his mother's birth anniversary here:



Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi's demise

Mahesh Babu was a total momma's boy and loves her the most in his life. The actor was heartbroken and shattered by her loss. He never missed a moment to flaunt his love for his mom, be it on birthdays, Mother's Day on social media platforms, or thanking her for his life at every movie event.

Mahesh Babu's mother, Indira Devi, passed away on September 28 at a private hospital in Hyderabad. She was cremated at Mahaprasanthanam. Indira Devi is survived by her husband Krishna and children Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshini. And just after two months, the superstar also lost his father Krishna. 2022 was a very difficult year for Mahesh Babu on the personal front, which also made him take a break from his work as well.

Upcoming films

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in an upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas. SSMB28 marks Mahesh Babu‘s third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas after blockbuster hits ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’. The upcoming film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Actress Sreeleela will also be seen playing a key character in the film.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt, Mahesh Babu is set to make the title announcement of his much-awaited film on father Krishna's birth anniversary. With all the blessings and to make 31st May even more special, Mahesh Babu will be announcing the title of SSMB28 on father Krishna's birthday anniversary," reveals a source.

After this, he will commence work for his next with RRR director SS Rajamouli's SSMB29.

