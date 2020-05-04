Mahesh Babu to reportedly collaborate with SS Rajamouli for a historical drama

SS Rajamouli will be reportedly fixing a historical story soon for South superstar Mahesh Babu. Read on for further details.

Superstar Mahesh Babu has experimented with almost every genre of movies except for one which includes historical or period dramas. Now, the latest buzz is that Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is reportedly fixing a historical story for the Sarileru Neekevvaru star. The latter will be already collaborating with Mahesh Babu for a new project post the completion of his magnum opus RRR. It will be backed by KL Narayana and will witness the superstar playing the lead hero in the same.

Mahesh Babu had earlier said in an interview that he will not hesitate in doing historical movies if they are handled by a director like SS Rajamouli. And if the media reports are to be believed, the latter is already having discussions about the same with his father Vijayendra Prasad who has penned some amazing scripts like that of Baahubali: The Beginning. He will be dedicating his time for the final script once RRR gets completed.

Talking about RRR, the big-budget movie features Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and in the lead roles. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu’s last movie was Sarileru Neekevvaru which has been directed by Anil Ravipudi and is co-produced by Dil Raju. The action-comedy also features Rashmika Mandanna,Vijayashanti, Rajendra Prasad and Prakash Raj in the lead roles. For the unversed, Mahesh Babu portrays the role of an Army Major in the movie. He will be collaborating with Parasuram for a new project soon.

