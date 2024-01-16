Mahesh Babu reveals he did not use tobacco for Guntur Kaaram; says he neither smokes nor encourages smoking

Superstar Mahesh Babu was recently seen in the Trivikram Srinivas directorial film Guntur Kaaram which is currently running in theaters despite receiving mixed-to-negative reviews from critics.

In a recent interview with Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela, the actor revealed that he didn’t use actual beedis or cigarettes while filming for Guntur Kaaram and instead was provided with an Ayurvedic beedi that was made out of clove leaves.

Mahesh Babu reveals the use of Ayurvedic beedi in Guntur Kaaram

In the interview, Mahesh Babu was asked about the beedi he used in the film where the actor said that he doesn’t smoke himself and doesn’t encourage smoking also. He revealed that he was initially given a real beedi which he took and immediately gave him a migraine and when confided with Trivikram over it.

After some thinking, they decided to use Ayurvedic beedis which he immediately loved and that beedi gave him a mint flavor while intaking and did not contain any kind of tobacco in them.

More about Guntur Kaaram

Coming to Guntur Kaaram, the makers had earlier decided to file a cyber complaint against the alleged use of fake bots in degrading their film on BookMyShow which affects their reputation, and considers it to be the act of some anti-film groups targeting them.

Moreover, the team of Guntur Kaaram including the two actresses Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary were recently spotted at Mahesh Babu's residence celebrating the success of the film.

Guntur Kaaram written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas is the director’s third collaboration with Mahesh Babu since their films like Athadu and Khaleja. The film features the story of a brash and well-known figure in Guntur called Veera Venkata Ramana (Mahesh Babu) who has a strained relationship with his mother, who abandoned him when he was young.

The remorse of the protagonist not understanding why his mother left him makes him turn out to be such a brash person, making it the crux of the story. The film later goes on to reveal the reasons behind her desertion and how the son and mother fix their relationship, despite being faced with numerous hurdles.

The film features an ensemble cast of actors including Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore and many more in key roles.

