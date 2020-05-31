Mahesh Babu reveals he had a crush on wife Namrata Shirodkar when he was of THIS age

A fan asked the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor if he had a crush. Mahesh Babu replied saying he had a crush when he was 26 years old. Mahesh Babu further adds in his response that he married his crush, Namrata Shirodkar.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu did a Q&A session with his fans. The actor was questioned about his crush. A fan asked the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor if he had a crush. Mahesh Babu replied saying he had a crush when he was 26 years old. Mahesh Babu further adds in his response that he married his crush, Namrata Shirodkar. Mahesh Babu married former beauty queen and actress Namrata Shirodkar in the year 2005. The stunning couple has two kids, Gautam and Sitara. On the work front, the Telugu actor, Mahesh Babu, delivered a massive hit in the film, Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The film was helmed by ace film director Anil Ravipudi. The director is known for his blockbuster film, F2: Fun and Frustration. Now, the Spyder actor revealed the first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata today on the occasion of his father's birthday. Today, the fans and followers of the superstar Krishna took to their social media to wish his on his birthday. There was a strong buzz in the south film industry that Mahesh Babu will be announcing his next film with southern director Parasuram.

The director is known for his film Geetha Govindam starring Arjun Reddy star Vijay Devereakonda and Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna. Now, the first look poster of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film's poster show's Mahesh Babu with a tattoo of the one-rupee coin and an ear-piercing.

