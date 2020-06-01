Mahesh Babu reveals he's eagerly waiting for the Pokiri director Puri Jagannadh to narrate a script to him

During the live question and answer session, one fan quizzed the Bharat Ane Nenu actor as to whether he will collaborate with the Pokiri director Puri Jagannadh in the future.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu recently answered fan questions during an Instagram live chat. During the live question and answer session, one fan quizzed the Bharat Ane Nenu actor as to whether he will collaborate with the Pokiri director Puri Jagannadh in the future. The fans and film audiences were delighted when the actor replied saying he is eagerly waiting for the director to narrate a script to him. The reply by the Srimanthudu actor brought a smile to fans who were eager to know if the actor was planning on doing a film with the iSmart Shankar director.

The south director is currently looking to resume the shoot of his much-awaited film Fighter starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. The Maharshi actor is basking in the glory of his film called Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The film proved to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. The fans and film audiences gave the Mahesh Babu starrer a thundering response. The film, Sarileru Neekevvaru also featured Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

The fans are now looking forward to seeing when the Telugu star announces his film with southern director Puri Jagannadh. The south star Mahesh Babu announced his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata with director Parasuram. The director is known for his super hit film, Geetha Govindam which featured Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

