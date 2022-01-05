Mahesh Babu REVIEWS Allu Arjun's Pushpa; Calls it 'Stunning, Original and Sensational'

Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise has already broken numerous records and is on its way to breaking many more. Last week, it surpassed Rohit Shetty's directorial Sooryavanshi to become the most prominent Indian film of 2021 in India. It also surpassed the international cume of the Akshay Kumar starrer on January 3rd to become the most popular Indian film on the entire planet. The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has been praised by numerous critics and now the extremely talented and loved Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has spoken up about the film. Spoiler alert: He is as much in love with the film as we are.

The ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ actor took to his Twitter on Tuesday evening to give precious views on the overachieving movie. Mahesh absolutely went gaga over the film and wrote, "@alluarjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational… a stellar act @aryasukku proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest... a class apart.” Yep, the movie is Mahesh Babu-approved now!

Check Mahesh Babu's tweet:

Coming to this amazing movie's important deets, Sukumar wrote and directed Pushpa: The Rise. This is the first half of a two-part crime-action film. The movie follows the development of a coolie in the smuggling of red sanders, a rare wood found exclusively in Andhra Pradesh state's Seshachalam Hills. The Sandalwood smugglers have numerous streaks of violence, and the police are dispatched to take them down. Renowned actor Allu Arjun plays the titular character Pushpa and Rashmika Mandanna stars alongside him portraying the role of Srivalli.

