Mahesh Babu reviews Bheemla Nayak; Calls Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati starrer 'intense & electrifying'

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer ‘Bheemla Nayak’ was out in theatres on 25 February. The action drama has been garnering positive reviews ever since its release. After fans, superstar Mahesh Babu is the latest to fall for Pawan Kalyan’s most recent outing. Posting on Twitter, the actor wrote, “#BheemlaNayak is riveting, intense and electrifying! @PawanKalyan is in blazing form… what a performance!! @RanaDaggubati is sensational as 'Daniel Sekhar'.. what a screen presence!!”

Other members of the industry including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nithiin, Harish Shankar also showered the ‘Bheemla Nayak’ team with congratulatory messages. Overwhelmed by the audience's response, lead Rana Daggubati also recently penned a heartfelt note on social media. The note read, "Wow!! A day full of praises!! A huge Thank you from the bottom of my heart to the lovely audience and fans. A big you to @SitharaEnts@saagar_chandrakthe awesome #Trivikram and the magnificent @PawanKalyangaru for the opportunity!! #BheemlaNayakMania."

Check out the post below:

Not just that, the ‘Bheemla Nayak’ team along with director Trivikram Srinivas celebrated the success of their film with some firecrackers and cake. The makers even shared the pictures from the bash on their Twitter handle.

Coming to Mahesh Babu’s upcoming ventures, the superstar has joined hands with director Trivikram Srinivas for the project tentatively titled SSMB28. Starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, the movie will go on floors once Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata wraps up. The romantic comedy has been helmed by Parasuram. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be hitting the silver screens on 12 May.

