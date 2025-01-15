Mahesh Babu REVIEWS Venkatesh Daggubati starrer action comedy flick Sankranthiki Vasthunam; calls it a ‘proper festive film’

Venkatesh Daggubati's starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam was released in theaters on January 14, 2025, and is being widely enjoyed by audiences. As the movie continues to be celebrated on the big screen, superstar Mahesh Babu took to his social media handle to share his review of the film.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Mahesh Babu wrote, "Enjoyed watching #SankranthikiVasthunam. A proper festive film... Venkatesh sir is just terrific! So proud and happy for my director Anil Ravipudi for delivering consecutive blockbusters.

Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary were superb in their characters, and the kid Bulli Raju knocked it right out of the park. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew!"

See the official post by Mahesh Babu here:

The movie Sankranthiki Vasthunam is an action-comedy film starring Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role, marking his third collaboration with director Anil Ravipudi after successful ventures like F2 and F3. The film tells the story of a former IPS officer who lives a quiet life with his wife.

However, when a high-profile kidnapping case arises, his ex-girlfriend, who is the investigating officer, seeks his help. As the two team up to carry out the investigation, the man’s wife, suspicious of her husband cheating on her, decides to tag along.

This premise sets the stage for an entertaining ride packed with action and comedy. The movie features Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female leads, alongside a talented ensemble cast that includes Srinivasa Reddy, Sai Kumar, Upendra Limaye, Raghu Babu, Naresh, Munishkanth, VTV Ganesh, and many others in key roles.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam has received generally positive reviews from critics, with praise directed at the performances, music, and screenplay.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently working on his upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB29. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the project is one of the most highly anticipated ventures in Indian cinema.

