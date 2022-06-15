Mahesh Babu roped in for a crucial role in Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna's Thalapathy 66?

Vijay and Mahesh Babu are two of the most bankable stars in today's time. Both actors enjoy a commendable fan following. Just imagine, if we get to see both of these stars in a single frame. What seems like a far-fetched dream can soon become a reality.

Going by the recent reports, superstar Mahesh Babu is speculated to play a crucial role in Vijay's highly-awaited drama, Thalapathy 66. It is believed that he will also give the introduction of the film's characters. Although, nothing has been made official yet.

The Beast actor is currently shooting for Vamshi Paidipally's directorial with Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Meanwhile, the filmmaker has directed Mahesh Babu in the 2019 action entertainer, Maharishi alongside Pooja Hegde.

A crucial schedule for Thalapathy 66 is presently underway in Chennai, and a massive set has also been erected in a film city for the shoot. The team is likely to travel to Hyderabad for the next schedule of the film. The entire filming of the movie is expected to conclude by August this year.

Vijay will don a new young avatar for his next and the movie buffs got a glimpse of it recently, as a photo from the set of the flick surfaced on the internet. The Pushpa actress was also spotted filming for Thalapathy 66.

In addition to leads, the movie will further see Prakash Raaj, Prabhu, Srinath, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Khushbu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha Shanmuganathan in important roles, among others.

In the meantime, Basking in the success of his last release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu is currently vacationing in Germany with his family.

The maker of his next, Trivikram Srinivas is expected to join the actor in Germany for another round of discussion. Tentatively titled SSMB28, Pooja Hegde will play the female lead in the flick.

