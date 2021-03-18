Mahesh Babu’s alluring monochrome PIC shared by his wife Namrata Shirodkar will drive your midweek blues away

Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govindam fame with Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady.

After returning from Dubai from the sets of Sarkuru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu is back in action. He has been shooting for a commercial along with Tamannaah Bhatia and photos from the sets are being shared by Mahesh’s wife Namrata Shirodkar. While her previous photos showed glimpses of the sets with Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah, the latest one on her Instagram stories is grabbing all the attention. She has shared a monochrome photo of Mahesh Babu clicked by ace celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker.

It was mentioned in the photographer’s Instagram post that it is a post pack up shoot. Before joining the sets of the commercial, Mahesh Babu was in Dubai shooting for his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. Directed by Parasuram, the film’s next shooting schedule is expected to be kickstarted soon. S Thaman had earlier shared glimpses of Mahesh Babu from the sets of the film.

The film was officially launched last year with Namrata and Sitara attending the formal pooja. The makers had earlier announced that the film will hit the big screens on Sankranti 2022. Meanwhile, during one of his interviews, popular director SS Rajamouli stated that his next film will have Mahesh Babu in the lead role. While he is busy with the shooting of his next film RRR, it is expected that more details about his film with Mahesh Babu will be announced soon.

Credits :Avinash Gowariker

