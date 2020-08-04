  • facebook
Mahesh Babu’s candid smile in the monochrome throwback PHOTO will leave you mesmerised

The actor's monochrome throwback photo will leave the fans mesmerised. The black and white throwback picture sees the Telugu actor with a candid smile.
Mumbai
The Telugu star Mahesh Babu is a favourite among the film audiences. The fans and followers of the southern actor Mahesh Babu are always excited to see his films. The actor's monochrome throwback photo will leave the fans mesmerised. The black and white throwback picture sees the Telugu actor with a candid smile. The south actor Mahesh Babu looks very dapper and handsome in the throwback monochrome picture. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in the upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is helmed by ace south director Parasuram.

The Telugu actor will be playing the lead in the Parasuram directorial. The director is known for his film called Geetha Govindam. The upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will sees Mahesh Babu in a rugged look. The makers of the much-awaited Mahesh Babu starrer had previously unveiled the first look poster of the film on May 31. This day marks the birthday of superstar Krishna. The first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata sees Mahesh Babu in a rugged look, and a one-rupee coin tattoo along with an ear piercing.

Check out the photo

The fans and followers of the Mahesh Babu are eagerly waiting for this film to hit the big screen. The film audiences are very excited about the latest offering by Parasuram. Now, all eyes are on Mahesh Babu to see what the actor's latest film has to offer to the audiences. 

(ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula recalls fond memories & shares throwback pics with her brothers on Raksha Bandhan)

Credits :instagram

