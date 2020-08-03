Mahesh Babu’s charming smile in this throwback PHOTO will leave the fans awestruck

The throwback picture of the southern actor will surely leave the fans mesmerized as he is seen with his charming smile.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu is among the most loved actors from the south film industry. The actor enjoys a tremendous fan following on his social media accounts. The throwback photo of the southern actor Mahesh Babu sees him in a happy mood. The throwback picture of the southern actor will surely leave the fans mesmerized as he is seen with his usual charming smile. On the work front, the Telugu star is basking in the success of his last film called Sarileru Neekevvaru. The southern film was helmed by ace south director Anil Ravipudi.

The director is known for his super hit flick called F2: Fun and Frustration. The Bharat Ane Nenu actor Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by the well-known south director Parasuram. The makers of the upcoming southern film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata had previously released the first look poster of the film. The Parasuram directorial's first look poster was unveiled by the makers of May 31. This day marks the birthday of superstar Krishna. The Telugu actor is seen in a very rugged look and is seen sporting a tattoo of a one-rupee coin.

Check out the photo

The fans and film audiences have given the first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata a thumbs up and are very excited about the film. The fans and followers of the south actor Mahesh Babu are delighted to see the throwback picture of the actor, where he looks extremely dapper.

