Mahesh Babu’s cool and casual avatar gives fans major fashion goals; See Photo

The throwback photo of the Telugu star Mahesh Babu is all things classy. The southern actor is seen in a cool and casual avatar. In the throwback photo, Mahesh Babu is seen donning a blue shirt and looks very dapper. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The southern star has been sharing candid photos and videos from his daily activities during the quarantine period. On the work front, the Telugu actor will be seen in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by ace southern director Parasuram.

The director is known for his film Geetha Govindam, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Mahesh Babu is also riding high on the success of his recent hit film called Sarileru Neekevvaru. This southern flick was helmed by well-known south director Anil Ravipudi. The director is known for his film F2: Fun and Frustration. The fans and followers of the southern star Mahesh Babu are eagerly waiting to get an update on his much-awaited film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

The makers of the film had unveiled the first look poster of drama on super star Krishna's birthday on May 31. The first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata sees the lead actor in a rugged look and the fans are very intrigued. The film audiences want to know more about the actor's character in the Parasuram film.

