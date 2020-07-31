  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mahesh Babu’s cool and casual avatar gives fans major fashion goals; See Photo

In the throwback photo, Mahesh Babu is seen donning a blue shirt and looks very dapper. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts.
4924 reads Mumbai
Mahesh babu,SouthMahesh Babu’s cool and casual avatar gives fans major fashion goals; See Photo
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The throwback photo of the Telugu star Mahesh Babu is all things classy. The southern actor is seen in a cool and casual avatar. In the throwback photo, Mahesh Babu is seen donning a blue shirt and looks very dapper. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The southern star has been sharing candid photos and videos from his daily activities during the quarantine period. On the work front, the Telugu actor will be seen in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by ace southern director Parasuram.

The director is known for his film Geetha Govindam, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Mahesh Babu is also riding high on the success of his recent hit film called Sarileru Neekevvaru. This southern flick was helmed by well-known south director Anil Ravipudi. The director is known for his film F2: Fun and Frustration. The fans and followers of the southern star Mahesh Babu are eagerly waiting to get an update on his much-awaited film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Check out the photo

The makers of the film had unveiled the first look poster of drama on super star Krishna's birthday on May 31. The first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata sees the lead actor in a rugged look and the fans are very intrigued. The film audiences want to know more about the actor's character in the Parasuram film.       

(ALSO READ: Tamil Bigg Boss 3 fame Madhumitha makes the best out of quarantine time; Learns car driving and bike riding)

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement