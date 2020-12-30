Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara takes test for COVID 19; Says she got over the hesitation by holding her mom

Taking to her Instagram space, Sitara shared a video, where she was seen taking a throat and nose swab test for covid 19.

At a time when Tollywood celebrities are posting updates about their COVID 19 test results, Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara has now taken a COVID test and she has posted a video of the same on her Instagram space. Sharing the video, she stated that she was hesitant to do it in the beginning. But she got over it by holding on to her mom. She also urged the kids of her age to get tested and assured that it was not all that painful.

He wrote, “My first time covid test! Little information for all the kids my age.. I was very hesitant before doing the test but I had my Amma next to me.. holding my hand! If you're meeting friends and family always remember to get tested and make sure you're safe.. I do that… And to tell you the truth... it isn't so bad, hard or painful. So let’s get tested and form a safer society. Have a safe and happy new year!!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in super hit action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial had Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, while Vijaya Shanthi was seen in a key role. Mahesh recently announced his next film on his father’s birthday. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. The film will have Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady.

