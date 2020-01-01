Mahesh Babu’s emotional New Year message will melt your heart

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu, who will be seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, took to social media and shared an emotional new year message with his fans, friends and family.

While celebrities are taking to social media to wish their fans for new year, social media is flooded with new year wishes from across the world. Tollywood star Mahesh Babu, took to his social media space and shared an image. In the image, his new year wish to his fans and well-wishers was written. The Tollywood superstar could be seen as a gangster in his film after Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor is currently busy with the promotions for his upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru.

“The end of a remarkable year, I would like to thank God for all his blessings, my family for loving me unconditionally, my friends for always being there for me, my fans for their unwavering love and support. Thank you for making 2019 an exceptional year! Wishing you and your loved ones a phenomenal 2020,” He wrote on the microblogging site.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, which will be the actor’s 26th film. It has Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and the makers recently released first teaser of the film. It set high curiosity among the fans of Mahesh. While we can’t wait for the release of the movie, a new photo of Mahesh from the shooting has been going viral on social media. The superstar shared the monochrome picture on his Instagram. Sarileru Neekevvaru will be released during Sankranti 2020. The superstar will be seen as an army man in the film. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the major part of the film has been shot in Kashmir.

