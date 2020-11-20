Mahesh Babu’s fans go gaga as Sarileru Neekevvaru gets released in Tamil as Ivanakku Sariyaana Aal Illai

Directed by Parasuram, the original version of Sarirelu Neekevvaru was a huge blockbuster starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

In what has come as an unexpected news to the fans of Mahesh Babu, the Tamil version of his recently released film Sarileru Neekaevvaru has received a huge positive response. Titled Ivanukku Sariyaana Aal Illai in Tamil, the film hit the big screens today, and the fans of Mahesh Babu are taking to Twitter to express how excited they are. The hashtag #IvanukkuSariyaanaAalIllai has been trending on the micro blogging website since morning.

Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was released in January, went on to become a massive success. Even though the film had a box office clash with biggies including superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar, Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, 's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and 's Chhapaak, the film shined bright at the box office, proving the superstar's gigantic fandom. Sarileru Neekevvaru even crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office. Sarileru Neekevvaru had Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The Anil Ravipudi directorial also had Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy in prominent roles.

Also Read: Kiccha Sudeep congratulates Suriya for Soorarai Pottru; Says he is awestruck by his flawless performance

Mahesh Babu will be next seen with Keerthy Suresh in a social drama. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. It is expected that the makers will reveal the rest of the cast and crew for the film soon. It was also revealed recently that Mahesh Babu will be collaborating with ace director SS Rajamouli after Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×