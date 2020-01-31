Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna reacts to Sarileru Neekevvaru; Superstar says ‘Everything boils down to this’

Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna Ghattamaneni has reacted to superstar’s latest release, Sarileru Neekevvaru. Check it out.

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru, which released on January 11, opened to a thunderous response from the audience and critics alike. Starring Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead, the film not only received good response from the audience and critics but also managed to earn big numbers at the box office worldwide. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the action-comedy crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is celebrating the success of his film with family in New York. The superstar is holidaying in NYC with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids, Gautham, Sitara.

Meanwhile, the cherry on the cake is Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna Ghattamaneni has reacted to superstar’s latest release. Sharing the video on Twitter, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Everything boils down to this!!! Thank you, my Superstar...Sarileru Neekevvaru.” The Telugu star is over the moon after receiving all the love and blessings from his father. Check out the video below. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu, post the success of the film said that he thinks he took the best decision of taking Sarileru Neekevvaru than his other commitments.

Everything boils down to this!!!

Thank you, my Superstar...Sarileru Neekevvaru https://t.co/pa9QFZavVv — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 31, 2020

Directed by Anil Ravippudi, the family drama also stars features Jaya Prakash reddy, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay.

