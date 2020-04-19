Mahesh Babu’s film with Geetha Govindam director to have Shraddha Kapoor as female lead?

The latest news update states that Saaho actress Shraddha Kapoor may play the female lead opposite the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor. Earlier on, the news reports stated that National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be starring as the female lead.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu will reportedly feature in Geetha Govindam director Parasuram's upcoming film. There is no official announcement about the film, yet but there is a strong buzz that Mahesh Babu will feature as the lead in Parasuram's next film. The latest news update states that Saaho actress may play the female lead opposite the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor. Earlier on, the news reports stated that National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh will be starring as the female lead in the Geetha Govindam director's upcoming film.

But, as per the latest news reports, the Mahesh Babu starrer will feature the gorgeous Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor. The makers of the film have not yet announced the name of the female lead of the southern drama. But, the latest news of Shraddha Kapoor starring opposite Mahesh Babu has got the fans and film audiences very excited. The fans and audience members are very intrigued as to what the film with Mahesh Babu in the lead and directed by Parasuram will look like and now the news of Shraddha Kapoor playing the lead in the film has caught the attention of the fans.

The OK Jaanu actress who enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account will be seen in a challenging role in the Parasuram directorial. The news also states that RRR and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli will be directing Mahesh Babu, in an upcoming film. The director is currently busy with the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer. The fans got very curious and wanted to know more about the film that will be helmed by the RRR director and will have Mahesh Babu in the lead.

