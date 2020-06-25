Mahesh Babu’s next production venture to have Sharwanand as the lead actor?

The film will be produced under Mahesh Babu’s GMB Productions. It is expected that the makers will come up with an official announcement soon.

We all know that Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu is now producing a patriotic drama. Titled Major, the film has Adivi Sesh as the lead actor. It is based on the life of 26/11 Mumbai attacks hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Now, new reports have surfaced, stating that Mahesh Babu’s next production venture will have Sharwanand as the lead actor. The film will be produced under Mahesh Babu’s GMB Productions. It is expected that the makers will come up with an official announcement soon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu’s next film was recently announced. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film will be directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. The makers have not yet revealed the rest of the cast and crew for the film. After this, Mahesh Babu will be collaborating with SS Rajamouli. It is also expected that he will announce his project with Puri Jagannath soon.

Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Aravind Swamy to play the antagonist in the Mahesh Babu starrer?

On the other hand, Sharwanand was last seen in the official Tollywood remake of megahit Tamil film 96. Titled Jaanu, the film had Samantha Akkineni as the leading lady. Sharwanand played the role of Vijay Sethupathy, while Samantha Akkineni reprised the role of Trisha. The film was about a beautiful high school love and beauty in the act of moving on.

Credits :123Telugu

Share your comment ×