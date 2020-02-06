Mahesh Babu’s next project with director Vamshi Paidipally to be on Mafia background? Details inside

Media reports suggest that Mahesh Babu's next film will be based on a mafia based story.

While we all know that Mahesh Babu will be joining hands with director Vamshi Paidipally for his 27th project, tentatively titled SSMB 27, grapevine has that the film will be around a mafia-based story. While no official announcement has been made yet, many reports suggest that the film will have Mahesh Babu playing dual roles, and in one role, he will be seen as a gangster. There are also reports that suggest that SSMB 27 will be similar to Rajinikanth’s super hit 1995 film Baasha.

SSMB 27 will mark the second collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally. Currently, the film’s pre-production works are happening at a brisk pace. So far, it is being reported that the only confirmed member in the crew is music director S Thaman and the makers have still not finalised the technical crew for the film. This will be the second time Thaman will be composing music for Mahesh’s film. Hearsay has that the film’s shooting will start sometime in April and it will be wrapped up in December. Some reports claim that the film is planned for Sankranti 2021 release and that Shruti Haasan will be seen playing key role in this project.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s last film Sarileru Neekevvaru is shining bright at the box office. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the story of the film revolves around the life of Major Ajay Krishna from the Indian Army, who was played by Mahesh Babu. Rashmika Mandanna was seen romancing the Tollywood mega star on screen. The film also had Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy in prominent roles.

