Mahesh Babu’s old PHOTO from Bharat Ane Nenu reminds fans of his stellar performance in the political drama

The actor is among the most loved stars from the film industry. Mahesh Babu's old still from his film Bharat Ane Nenu will surely leave his fans feeling nostalgic.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The actor is among the most loved stars from the film industry. The old still of Mahesh Babu from his film Bharat Ane Nenu will surely leave his fans feeling nostalgic. The actor looks stylish in his formal avatar in the old still from the Koratala Siva directorial. The 2018 film was a political thriller. The lead star essays the role of Bharat in the film.

On the work front, the Telugu actor, Mahesh Babu will be playing the lead in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by ace director Parasuram. The director is known for his super hit film titled, Geetha Govindam. This film had well known actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The gorgeous diva, Rashmika also played the female lead in the Mahesh Babu starrer called Sarileru Neekevvaru. This film was helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi of F2: Fun and Frustration fame. The fans and film audiences are now eagerly waiting to hear an update about the upcoming Parasuram directorial, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Check out the photo:

This film's first look and motion poster was unveiled by the makers. On the eve of Mahesh Babu's birthday, the makers had released the first motion poster. On superstar Krishna's birthday, the film's first look was unveiled. The fans of the Telugu star are now eagerly looking forward to knowing what character Mahesh Babu essays in the Parasuram film.

(ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu pens a heartfelt birthday note for son Gautam on his birthday and shares a priceless moment)

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×