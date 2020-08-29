  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mahesh Babu’s old still from Spyder will make the fans relive the memories of the spy thriller; Take a look

The old still from the film Spyder is from the song Boom Boom. The film saw the lead actor Mahesh Babu in a sleek look.
13787 reads Mumbai
Mahesh babu,Spyder,SouthMahesh Babu’s old still from Spyder will make the fans relive the memories of the spy thriller; Take a look
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu is among the most loved actors from the film industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. Mahesh Babu’s old still from the thriller Spyder will surely bring back fond memories from the film. The film was helmed by ace director A.R. Murugadoss. The old still from the film Spyder is from the song Boom Boom. The film saw the lead actor in a sleek and rugged look. 

The old still from the A.R. Murugadoss directorial sees the actor in a stylish avatar. On the work front, the Telugu actor will be seen as the lead star in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is helmed by ace director Parasuram. The director is known for his super hit film called Geetha Govindam, which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The upcoming Mahesh Babu starrer will also feature actress Keerthy Suresh. The actress shot to massive fame with her film Mahanati. 

Check out the photo:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#mahesh_babu new stills frm spyder song boom boom

A post shared by MAHESH BABU FAN PAGE (@mahesh_babu_devotee) on

The actress also won a National Award for her stellar performance in the Nag Ashwin directorial. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata had previously released the first look poster of the film on May 31, which marked the birthday of super star Krishna. The first motion poster of the film was released on eve of Mahesh Babu's birthday.

(ALSO READ: After Sarkaru Vaari Paata Mahesh Babu to sign a film with AR Murugadoss?)

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement