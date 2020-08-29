Mahesh Babu’s old still from Spyder will make the fans relive the memories of the spy thriller; Take a look

The old still from the film Spyder is from the song Boom Boom. The film saw the lead actor Mahesh Babu in a sleek look.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu is among the most loved actors from the film industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. Mahesh Babu’s old still from the thriller Spyder will surely bring back fond memories from the film. The film was helmed by ace director A.R. Murugadoss. The old still from the film Spyder is from the song Boom Boom. The film saw the lead actor in a sleek and rugged look.

The old still from the A.R. Murugadoss directorial sees the actor in a stylish avatar. On the work front, the Telugu actor will be seen as the lead star in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is helmed by ace director Parasuram. The director is known for his super hit film called Geetha Govindam, which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The upcoming Mahesh Babu starrer will also feature actress Keerthy Suresh. The actress shot to massive fame with her film Mahanati.

Check out the photo:

The actress also won a National Award for her stellar performance in the Nag Ashwin directorial. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata had previously released the first look poster of the film on May 31, which marked the birthday of super star Krishna. The first motion poster of the film was released on eve of Mahesh Babu's birthday.

