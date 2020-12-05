Mahesh Babu’s post pack up PHOTO will make you fall in love with him all over again; Take a look

Mahesh Babu shared the photo and hinted that he has gotten back to work after the lockdown.

At a time when it is rumoured that Mahesh Babu is all set to join the sets of his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru, the actor has hinted in his new post that he has gotten back to work. Sharing a drool-worthy monochrome photo of himself, Mahesh Babu wrote that it was an after pack up photoshoot. In the photo, he can be seen in a white tee with a stylish hairdo. His fans took to the comments section and marveled at how great he looks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in super hit action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial had Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, while Vijaya Shanthi was seen in a key role. He recently announced his next film on his father’s birthday. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. It is expected that the makers will reveal the rest of the cast and crew for the film soon.

On the birthday of Keerthy Suresh, the makers announced that she will be playing the leading lady in the film. During one of his interviews, popular director SS Rajamouli stated that his next film will have Mahesh Babu in the lead role. While he is busy with the shooting of his next film RRR, it is expected that more details about his film with Mahesh Babu will be announced soon.

