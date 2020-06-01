Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata achieves a huge feat after the release of film's pre look poster

A day after the makers of Mahesh Babu's next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata unveiled the film's title and pre look, it has achieved a huge feat.

It has been just a day since the title and pre look poster of Mahesh Babu’s next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata was released. Now, it has turned out to be the most liked and most retweeted poster by receiving more than 33 thousand retweets and more than 85 thousand likes on Twitter. This news was shared by many crew members of the film including music director SS Thaman. After sharing the same, he stated in a separate Tweet that his music for this film will be composed with more love.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be directed by Parashuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. The makers have not yet revealed the rest of the cast and crew for the film. After this, Mahesh Babu will be collaborating with SS Rajamouli. It is also expected that he will announce his project with Puri Jagannath soon.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the action-thriller Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, had Rashmika Mandanna for the female lead. Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy were seen playing key roles. Sarileru Neekevvaru turned out to be a huge hit in the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has been actively spreading awareness messages on social media for the ongoing pandemic COVID 19. He also made the headlines after his yesterday’s live question and answer sessions with his fans.

Credits :Twitter

