Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Huge bank set to be constructed by makers?

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years.
We all know that Mahesh Babu will be next seen in the film Sarkaru Vaari Peta. At a time when we are waiting to know more updates about the film, it is now being reported that the makers will start the construction work of huge bank sets in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City. It is also reported that the construction work will start in the coming days. However, there’s no report on when the film will be rolled out.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. The makers have not yet revealed the rest of the cast and crew for the film. After this, Mahesh Babu will be collaborating with SS Rajamouli. It is also expected that he will announce his project with Puri Jagannath soon.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the action-thriller Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, had Rashmika Mandanna for female lead. Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy were seen playing key roles. Sarileru Neekevvaru turned out to be a huge hit in the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has been actively spreading awareness messages on social media for the ongoing pandemic COVID-19. He also made the headlines after his yesterday’s live question and answer sessions with his fans.

