Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata shooting wrapped up; Ravi Teja's Ravanasura lengthy schedule completed

Mahesh Babu will next appear on the silver screens in Parasuram’s forthcoming romantic drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The fans of the superstar look forward to every update from this love tale. Now, the shoot for the project has been finally wrapped up. National Award winning actress, Keerthy Suresh will be seen romancing Mahesh Babu in this much-discussed drama.

As part of the film’s promotions, the makers have released two songs Kalaavathi and Penny from the flick. Both the tracks have worked their magic on the audience, who now await to see Sarkaru Vaari Paata in theatres on 12 May. The team is also planning to conduct several promotional events ahead of the film’s release. Made under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the venture also has Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in ancillary roles.

Check out the picture below:

Apart from that, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has also finished a significant schedule of Sudheer Varma’s action thriller Ravanasura. Some major sequences and high intense action blocks were filmed in this schedule.

Abhishek Nama is producing this flick under the banner of Abhishek Pictures along with RT Teamworks. Ravi Teja will portray a lawyer in Ravanasura, while Sushanth Akkineni will be seen as Ram in the film. The venture features a total of five heroines, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar, and Poojitha Ponnada. All the heroines will have balanced screen time in the movie.

Harshavardhan Rameswar and Bheems have jointly scored the tunes for the venture, while Vijay Kartik Kannan has looked after the photography.

