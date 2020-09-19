  1. Home
Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Vidya Balan to play a key role in Parasuram directorial?

Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Mahesh Babu and S Thaman will be reuniting for the film after seven years.
A couple of months back, Mahesh Babu announced his next film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. While the makers revealed the title and a theme poster, rest of the cast and crew is yet to be revealed. However, speculations are going on as to who all will be playing the key roles. Keerthy Suresh is rumoured to be playing the female lead in the film. Now, a new report has come up stating that the film will have Bollywood actor Vidya Balan in a key role.

It was rumoured recently that Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was approached by the makers to play the main antagonist. Some reports also suggested that the makers had initially held talks with Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep for the main antagonist. However, it did not happen due to the actor’s unavailability of dates. Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the action-thriller Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, had Rashmika Mandanna for female lead. Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Reddy were seen playing key roles. Sarileru Neekevvaru turned out to be a huge hit in the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has been actively spreading awareness messages on social media for the ongoing pandemic COVID-19.

