Mahesh Babu’s throwback PHOTO with a little fan will melt your heart; Take a look

The throwback photo of the southern actor Mahesh Babu with a little fan will surely melt your hearts. The actor recently delivered a massive hit in Sarileru Neekevvaru.
2954 reads Mumbai
The Telugu star Mahesh Babu is among the most loved actors from the south film industry. The throwback photo of the southern actor Mahesh Babu with a little fan will surely melt your hearts. The actor Mahesh Babu recently delivered a massive hit in Sarileru Neekevvaru. This film was helmed by ace south director Anil Ravipudi. The super hit drama also featured the south siren Rashmika Mandanna. The film went on to become a huge hit at the box office, and now the fans and followers of the actor Mahesh Babu are eagerly looking forward to the actor's next film.  

The southern star Mahesh Babu will feature as the lead in the upcoming southern film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by ace southern director Parasuram. The director is known for his blockbuster film Geetha Govindam. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu in the lead. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata sometime released the film's first look poster.

The first look poster of the Mahesh Babu starrer looks very intriguing. In the poster, the lead star of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu is seen in a rugged look. Mahesh Babu is seen with a one-rupee tattoo and an ear piercing. The fans and followers of the southern actor Mahesh Babu are eagerly looking forward to see this film on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu is horrified to see Beirut explosion; Samantha Akkineni sends prayers and thoughts to victims)

Credits :instagram

