Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata is all praises for her sister Shilpa Shirodkar as she gets vaccinated for COVID 19

Shilpa Shirodkar took to her Instagram space and posted a photo while revealing that she has got vaccinated for COVID 19.

In what has come as the first step towards a healthier tomorrow, Tollywood biggie Manesh Babu’s sister in law Shilpa Shirodkar took to her social media space and stated that she has received her vaccination for the pandemic COVID 19. Sharing a photo with a facemask and stated that it is the new normal and thanked UAE government for the same. She wrote, “Vaccinated and safe!! The new normal... here I come 2021 Thank you UAE”.

Taking to the comments section, her sister and Tollywood celebrity Namrata Shirodkar lauded her by calling her a ‘good girl’ for the same. Followers of the star have taken to the comments section and congratulated her for the same. Meanwhile, the second phase of nationwide coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccination dry run has started today. It is also the largest such drill undertaken so far. According to the early reports, the dry run will be conducted across 33 states and Union Territories (UTs) on Friday.

See her post here:

It should be remembered here that the first phrase of the dry run was conducted from December 28-29 in eight districts and the first countrywide drill covering 74 districts was held on January 2. According to the Union Health Ministry, the states and Union Territories will receive its first round of vaccination shortly. Mahesh Babu is one of the Indian celebrities who has been actively participating in the awareness programs when the pandemic hit the country.

