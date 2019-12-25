Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar shares a perfect fam jam moment as they celebrate Christmas together

Mahesh Babu took some time out from his busy schedule and celebrated Christmas with his kids, wife Namrata Shirodkar and other close friends. Taking to Instagram, Namrata shared an amazing fam-jam picture with Mahesh Babu, their kids Gautham, Sitara, director Vamshi Paidipally and others.

Like every year Tollywood superstar, Mahesh Babu played a perfect host on Christmas as he hosted a dinner party at his residence. The actor took some time out from his busy schedule and celebrated Christmas with his kids, wife Namrata Shirodkar and other close friends. Taking to Instagram, Namrata shared an amazing fam-jam picture with Mahesh Babu, their kids Gautham, Sitara, director Vamshi Paidipally and others. The star wife captioned the beautiful snap with a cute message. She wrote, “Merry Christmas to all those who love who give .. who spread happiness around and make this time we have with each other even more special !! #christmastime #happyholidays.”

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu has geared up for the promotions of his upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The much-anticipated film is all set to release on January 11, 2020, and it stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. Sarileru Neekevvaru has set high expectations among the moviegoers as it will see Mahesh Babu in the role of a major army.

