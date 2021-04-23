Mahesh Babu, Sai Pallavi to Samantha Akkineni: South celebs and their lesser known siblings

From Sai Pallavi's sister Puja Kannan to Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula, here are the lesser known siblings of the South stars.

In recent years, the South entertainment industry saw the success of several newbies. They have garnered a huge fan base by showcasing their acting skills on the big screens. To name a few, Sai Pallavi, Pooja Hegde and Rakul Preet Singh left audiences in awe of their extraordinary skills. Making their remarkable debut, these actors have proved their talents in the field of entertainment. They have also made a remarkable difference in their career with just a few films and have emerged to become pan Indian actors.

Although they entered the limelight of the South entertainment industry, most siblings of these stars have not yet made their venture into cinema. Though siblings of a few actors including Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun have ventured into acting, there are still a few, whom we are getting to see only on the Instagram posts of these celebrities. Here is everything you need to know about the siblings of the popular South stars.

Pooja Hegde is one of the actors who shot up to huge fame in a jiffy. Now, with the upcoming film Radhe Shyam, the actress has become a pan India fame. Her brother Rishab Hegde is a doctor by profession. Very often, Pooja had shared photos with him and it is understood that they share a special bond.

Rakul, who is a popular start in the South, is also having a successful journey in Bollywood. Her brother Aman Preet Singh too signed up a Bollywood film back in February 2020, which marked his debut in acting with the film Ram Rajya. However, there has been no further update about the film owing to the pandemic.

Kajal Aggarwal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal is also very popular in the world of social media. She has acted in a handful of films in almost all the South Indian languages. However, she quit acting after she got married and started concentrating on her family. Nisha’s last film as an actress was Ishtam, a Mollywood flick.

Samantha Akkineni’s brothers David Prabhu and Jonathan Prabhu

Browsing through the Instagram profile of Samantha Akkineni, one can understand that her siblings are not too fond of being in the limelight. Apart from Samantha’s wedding photos, it is very difficult for one to spot her brothers in her profile.

Dulquer Salmaan’s sister Kutty Surumi

Though Dulquer is an active person on social media, he has not shared photos with his sister Kutty Surumi very often. However, recently, Dulquer shared her photo while wishing her on her birthday. Kutty is an artist by profession and is married to a renowned cardiologist.

Critically acclaimed actor Sai Pallavi’s sister, Pooja Kannan recently made the headlines after it was reported that she is likely to make her debut as the lead actress in Stunt Silva’s upcoming Tamil film. Puja and Sai Pallavi share a very special bond and Sai Pallavi has often revealed during her interviews how important Puja is for her. Fans have also pointed out in their Instagram posts how similar they both look.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s brother Anand Bhatia

A doctor by profession, Tamannaah’s brother Anand Bhatia made the headlines a few years back after photos of his big fat Indian wedding surfaced online. Just like every other person, Tamannaah and Anand’s love and affection for each other is so adorable.

Tollywood Superstar Mahesh Babu has often shared photos with his sister Manjula. He has also visited her in the UAE from time to time with his family. On special occasions like family get togethers, the siblings have never shied away from clicking photos and share them on social media.

Keerthy Suresh and sister Revathy Suresh are the star kids of a celebrity couple - Film producer Suresh Kumar and renowned actress Menak Suresh. She is currently busy with the management of Revathy Kalamandir Film Academy, which is based in Trivandrum. Revathi has also worked with the team of popular Bollywood flicks like Krrish 3 and Chennai Express.

Credits :InstagramFacebook

Share your comment ×