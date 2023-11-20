Mahesh Babu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more celebs REACT after India’s Cricket World Cup loss

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 concluded yesterday with a thrilling final match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Team India showed remarkable performance throughout the tournament. However, they fell short in the final match but still left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions.

Social media was flooded with messages of pride, support, and admiration for the Indian cricket team. Here's a glimpse of the sentiments shared by some notable personalities like Mahesh Babu, Khushbu Sundar, Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi and so on.

Unwavering Support and Admiration for Team India from Telugu actors

Despite the loss in the final match, fans across the nation took to social media to express their unwavering support and admiration for Team India. Mahesh Babu tweeted: "Commendable effort, TEAM INDIA! While today's final match didn't go our way, your outstanding performance throughout the tournament made all of us extremely proud. Love and respect always. #ProudIndian.”

Khushbu Sundar, another prominent figure in the industry, penned a heartfelt message to Team India captain Rohit Sharma: "Dear @ImRo45, You displayed immense strength, courage, and brilliant captaincy in this World Cup. You were the strongest one out there and held your teammates with care and love, giving them the support of a true leader. We might have lost the cup, but what you and your team gained is the trust and love of 140cr people of India. Keep smiling. That's your USP, and we can never let our captain get teary-eyed. Walk with your head held high as ever. We love you."

Several celebrities also took the opportunity to celebrate the spirit of cricket, which transcends the boundaries of wins and losses. Varun Tej, another renowned actor, congratulated Team Australia on their victory while acknowledging Team India's exceptional performance: "Great display of teamwork and skill by Team India throughout the tournament, it's just not our night! You have won our hearts and we are always with you! Congrats Team Australia on becoming the CWC winners for the 6th time!.”

Actress Rashmika Mandanna simply expressed her gratitude to Team India with a heartfelt "Thank you. With a Blue Heart.”

Sushanth, another prominent actor, remained optimistic despite the loss, tweeting: "These Monday blues won't stop us from bleeding BLUE! With a Blue Heart.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a renowned actress, summed up the sentiment of the nation with a simple yet powerful message: "WE ARE PROUD OF YOU TEAM INDIA. With a Blue Heart.”

Check out the Instagram stories and tweets of the actors below

The Cricket World Cup may have ended, but the love and admiration for Team India remain unwavering. Their incredible journey throughout the tournament has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, and their resilience and determination serve as an inspiration to all.

