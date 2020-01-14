Mahesh Babu on Sarileru Neekevvaru: I took the film forward despite other commitments & its the best decision

Sarileru Neekevvaru is not only receiving good response but is also minting good numbers at the box office. Well, the Telugu superstar thinks doing Sarileru Neekevvaru has been one of the best decisions ever.

Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. The Telugu film released on January 11 and it opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike. Sarileru Neekevvaru is not only receiving good response but is also minting good numbers at the box office. Well, the Telugu superstar thinks doing Sarileru Neekevvaru is the best decision ever.

In a recent conversation with director Anil Ravipudi, Mahesh Babu took up questions from his fans. One of the questions that was asked to the actor was 'One role that you are longing to do it." To this, he replied, "I never plan like that, to be honest, and right now like I said, getting Sarileru Neekevvaru forward from my other commitments is the best decision I have taken in my career. This was a dream role, which I always wanted to do and I did it."

One of the fans asked Mahesh Babu to rate Sarileru Neekevvaru with his other films and he said, "My other films were very very special but Sarileru Neekevvaru is most special because the way my performance is being appreciated today.... it has been a long time that I came out of my comfort zone..the comedy timing was very new...so audience saw new Mahesh Babu, which I always wanted to do."

