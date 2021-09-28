Mahesh Babu says his next with SS Rajamouli will be massive: Looking forward to shoot

One of the highly anticipated collaborations, which Telugu audiences have been eagerly waiting is Superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli’s venture. At a recent media interaction, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor said that this untitled film is going to be massive and also added that he is very excited to work with the Baahubali director.

Recently, Mahesh Babu addressed the media for a brand collaboration and spoke about his upcoming film with director SS Rajamouli. He said, "I am excited to join hands with director Rajamouli and I look forward to the shooting. It is too soon to reveal any details about the project. But, I can assure you that it is going to be a massive project."

There have been many rumours that the plot of the film would be a jungle action drama and is African forest backdrop based. However, KL Narayana producer of this massive project denied the rumours and said, “Years ago Mahesh Babu and S. S. Rajamouli promised to work with me. Despite their high market and back-to-back projects, they are keeping their word and working on this venture. Many rumours about the storyline are circling in the film industry but in fact, the script is still working and is yet to be finalized. Once the final draft is completed, they will call me and we shall start working after they wrap their respective projects.”

SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad is the writer of the film. Although the producer denied the rumours, Vijayendra exclusively told Pinkvilla, “It’s too early to talk about it right now, but yes, I am trying to explore the African Forest Adventure space (for Mahesh Babu film). It’s not yet finalized, but I am trying to crack this space at the moment."