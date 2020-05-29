Mahesh Babu & Shah Rukh Khan or Mahesh Babu & Ranveer Singh: Who do you want to see together on big screen?

We all have witnessed off-screen camaraderie of Mahesh Babu with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh. But who do you want to see together on big screen?

Superstar Mahesh Babu may not have many friends in Bollywood, but he shares a special bond with actors and among others. Stars from the South Indian and Bollywood film industry are often seen bonding at events, parties and awards shows. However, there are a few male actors who share a great bond in real life. Mahesh Babu and Shah Rukh Khan may not interact with each other every day, but their friendship is special. Their off-screen camaraderie had taken social media by storm a few years ago.

In 2015, Mahesh Babu and SRK were shooting at the Ramoji Film City for their respective films. While the Telugu superstar was shooting for Brahmotsavam, King Khan of Bollywood was shooting for his film Dilwale. After knowing that Telugu superstar is also shooting for his film, Shah Rukh Khan decided to pay a surprise visit to him. Mahesh was totally humbled by King Khan’s surprise visit on the sets. Also seen on the sets was Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar. “It was a pleasure meeting @iamsrk on our ‘Brahmotsavam’ sets today. The entire cast and crew were thrilled. Thanks Sir. Humbled,” Mahesh had posted on Twitter. back then after having a long conversation and meeting Shah Rukh Khan. How about seeing these two superstars together on the big screen?

One more Bollywood star who shares good reel life association with Telugu superstar is Ranveer Singh. Both the actors were signed as the brand ambassadors of an aerated drink label and were spotted together while shooting for the same in California, USA. The duo looked dashing and sent the Internet into a meltdown as they bonded and enjoyed intense conversation amid shoot break.

Well, we all have witnessed off-screen camaraderie of Mahesh Babu with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh. But who do you want to see together on big screen? Pick your favourite below and comment down.

Won't be a great bet?

