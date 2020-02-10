Mahesh Babu shares an adorable candid picture of him and Namrata Shirodkar on their 15th wedding anniversary

Mahesh Babu's latest picture with wife Namrata Shirodkar is all things love. On their 15th wedding anniversary, Mahesh Babu shared a cute snap with Namrata and we can't get over it.

Superstar Mahesh Babu has managed to charm the audience, both on and off the silver screen. The actor has earned a huge fan following across the country with his dashing persona and strong portrayal of roles in the films. Besides being an amazing actor, Mahesh Babu has proved to be the best husband and doting father. The Prince of Tollywood always wins hearts with his wonderful family photos on Instagram. Well, Mahesh Babu's latest picture with wife Namrata Shirodkar is all things love. On their 15th wedding anniversary, Mahesh Babu shared a cosy snap with wife Namrata and we just can't get over it.

Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu wrote a beautiful caption, "Happy 15 my love!! Love you a little more each day." On the other hand, Namrata Shirodkar shared a throwback picture of them along with a romantic note. She wrote, "U have given me the perfect life any girl could ever dream of... a life filled with unconditional love 2 exquisite babies...a place we can proudly call our home and above all our friendship that I will treasure forever !! What more can I ask for happy 15th MB love u for everything you are to me."

Its been long 15 successful years since Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied the knot. One of the adorable couples in the Telugu film industry, the duo tied the knot in 2005 after a five-year courtship. Mahesh Babu and Namrata are proud parents to two kids- Sitara and Gautham.

On the work front, the superstar was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film released on January 11 and it managed to cross Rs 200 crore mark worldwide.

