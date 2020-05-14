Mahesh Babu shares adorable PHOTOS with Sitara; Says building memories one step at a time

Mahesh Babu shared many photos and videos with his kids as he was spending time with them at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

The Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu shared adorable photos along with daughter Sitara on his Instagram post. The Bharat Ane Nenu star wrote in his Instagram post, "Building memories one step at a time." The south star has been spending quality time along with his family. The actor has been sharing candid pictures with his kids Sitara and Gautam. Mahesh Babu shared many photos and videos with his kids as he was spending time with them at home amid the Coronavirus lockdown. On the work front, the south star delivered a smashing hit in Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The film was helmed by ace south director Anil Ravipudi. The southern film Sarileru Neekevvaru also featured the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu. The fans and followers of the Telugu star are eagerly looking forward to seeing him on the big screen. Mahesh Babu has been sharing stunning pictures from his daily life with his family. The fans are always delighted to see the photos shared by the southern star, as he is known to have a massive fan following on his social media accounts.

Check out Mahesh Babu's post:

The Maharshi actor is expected to play the lead role in Geetha Govindam director's upcoming film. The latest news reports suggest that the south director Parasuram has an exciting script ready for the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actor. The news reports also state that Mahesh Babu will play the lead in Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's film after RRR.

