Mahesh Babu shares an adorable picture with kids Gautham and Sitara from New York; Check it out

The south actor Mahesh Babu played the lead in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film is helmed by Anil Ravipudi.

Mahesh Babu who is currently riding high on the success of his recently released film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The latest picture shared by the south megastar Mahesh Babu sees him with his kids, Gautham and Sitara. The Bharat Ane Nenu actor is donning a t-shirt with hoodie and denims. The actor looks cool in casuals from his vacation in New York. The Maharshi star Mahesh Babu is off to a vacation with his family. The actor played the lead in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film is helmed by Anil Ravipudi. The south flick Sarileru Neekevvaru saw Mahesh Babu essay the role of an Army officer.

The character is called Major Ajay Krishna. The south megastar is seen doing a lot of action and comedy. The south actor Mahesh Babu is seen doing some rib-tickling comedy and some jaw dropping action sequences and stunts. The film saw south siren Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The first look pictures of the sultry diva Rashmika Mandanna went viral on the social media platforms. The film also featured actress Vijayashanthi in key role. The film Sarileru Neekevvaru saw the two actors Vijayashanthi and Mahesh Babu share the screen space after a long gap of time.

The fans and film audience gave the south drama a thundering response at the box office. The south flick saw Mahesh Babu in a tough role, which the fans just could not stop praising. The film is doing exceedingly well at the box office. The fans are now waiting to hear about Mahesh Babu's next project.

