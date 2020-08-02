Mahesh Babu shares an adorable video of daughter Sitara dancing to a song

The south star Mahesh Babu shared a video on his Instagram account, where Sitara is happily dancing to a song.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu shared an adorable video of daughter of Sitara dancing to song. The south star Mahesh Babu shared a video on his Instagram account, where Sitara is happily dancing to a song. Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is seen donning a white top and blue coloured pants. Sitara is flaunting some really good dance steps as she shakes a leg in the video post. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by ace south director Parasuram.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu is also riding high on the success of his film called Sarileru Neekevvaru. This film was helmed by well know southern director Anil Ravipudi. The south flick, Sarileru Neekevvaru also featured the gorgeous diva, Rashmika Mandanna. The southern star Mahesh Babu enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The makers of the southern film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata had also released the film's first look poster on May 31. This day marks the birthday of superstar Krishna. The first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata features the lead actor Mahesh Babu in a rugged look.

Check out the post

Mahesh Babu is seen with a tattoo of a one-rupee coin and an ear piercing. The fans and film audiences are very excited about the film. The southern drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata happens to be one of the most highly anticipated flicks from the south film industry.

Credits :instagram

