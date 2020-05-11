Mahesh Babu shares an awesome video & picture along with his pet dog; Says 'my big boy turns 9'

Mahesh Babu has shared an amazing video and picture of him having a fun time with his pet dog. Check out the post.

The southern star Mahesh Babu has shared an amazing video and picture of him having a fun time with his pet dog. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor shared a video of him in a playful mood with his pets. Mahesh Babu also wrote in his Instagram post that, "my big boy turns 9." hinting at his oldest pet dog. The fans and followers of the Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actor were simply delighted to see Mahesh Babu having some fun time at home. The actor has been sharing candid pictures and videos of him along with his kids Gautam and Sitara.

The Maharshi actor previously shared a video of him and son Gautam having a gala time on game night. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also shared some candid pictures of husband Mahesh Babu with the kids. Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing some stunning throwback pictures and videos of daughter Sitara. One of the videos also featured Sitara singing a song, and Namrata her a performer. Now, on the work front, the Bharat Ane Nenu Mahesh Babu delivered a smashing hit in the film titled Sarileru Neekevvaru.

This film was helmed by ace south director Anil Ravipudi. The film saw Mahesh Babu essay the role of an Army Officer named Major Ajay Krishna. The fans and film audiences loved each and every aspect of this film. The box office collections of the film were very also very impressive. The south siren Rashmika Mandanna played the female lead in the Anil Ravipudi directorial.

