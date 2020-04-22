Mahesh Babu shares a goofy picture alongside daughter Sitara; calls it the new normal

The Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actor has been sharing fun pictures of him with the kids during the quarantine period.

Telugu star Mahesh Babu has been spending quality time with his kids amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The Bharat Ane Nenu star shared a goofy picture on his Instagram account that features him and daughter Sitara in a fun mood. The Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu actor has been sharing fun pictures of him with the kids during the quarantine period. Mahesh Babu has shared several posts that urge people to stay at home and to stay amid the global outbreak of Coronavirus.

The southern star Mahesh Babu also shared many candid photos and videos of him having a gala time with his kids Sitara and Gautam. Recently, the Spyder actor shared a video of him enjoying a game night with son Gautam and the fans were delighted to see the father-son duo engaging in some friendly competition over games. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also shared candid throwback photos and videos alongside the kids. On the work, Mahesh Babu delivered a smashing hit in the form of south film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. This film had Mahesh Babu and Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The fans loved the sizzling chemistry between Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the Anil Ravipudi directorial.

Check out Mahesh Babu's post:

Now, the Maharshi actor is expected to play the lead role in the Geetha Govindam director's upcoming film. Parasuram is reportedly working on the film's script. There is no official word out yet about Mahesh Babu's film with Parasuram but there is a strong buzz in the south film industry about their project.

Credits :instagram

