Mahesh Babu shares experience of working with RRR maker SS Rajamouli: It is like taking up 25 films at once

Our beloved Mahesh Babu has turned a year older and wiser today. The Spyder star is celebrating his 47th birthday on Monday. Basking in the success of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the superstar has a promising lineup. He has collaborated with director Trivikram Srinivas for his next, named SSMB28 for now. He has also joined forces with RRR maker SS Rajamouli for an untitled project.

Amidst the buzz surrounding the project, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star spilled the beans on working with the Baahubali director in a recent conversation with E-Times. He was quoted saying, “It’s a dream come true for me to work with him. Doing one film with Rajamouli garu is like taking up 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding and I’m really excited about it. It’s going to be a pan-India film, I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country."

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that this yet-to-be-titled flick is going to be an African forest action adventure. It will be packed with a lot of action, thrills, and drama. Meanwhile, confirmation about the rest of the cast and crew of the movie is not available yet.

On the other hand, a special screening of Mahesh Babu's 2003 romantic action entertainer Pokiri has been arranged for his birthday. The film's re-release has already created history for having the highest number of special shows for any Indian film. A total of 175 plus shows of Pokiri have been arranged worldwide till now. These include 60 shows in Andhra Pradesh and 42 shows in Telangana, along with the rest.

