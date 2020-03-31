Mahesh Babu shares his father's all time favourite classic Tene Manasulu as he completes 55 years in Tollywood

In a film career spanning five decades, Krishna has starred in more than 350 films. Today, as his debut film completes 55 years, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared Tene Manasulu as his all-time favourite classic film.

Legendary Telugu actor Krishna Ghattamaneni made his acting debut with Tene Manasulu. Directed by Adurthi Subba Rao, the romantic-drama released on March 31, 1965. The film featured Rammohan, Sandhya Rani and Sukanya, all in their acting debuts as the leads. It is based on K. R. K. Mohan's novel Vakrinchina Sarala Rekhalu. In a film career spanning five decades, Krishna has starred in more than 350 films. Today, as the film completes 55 years, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared Tene Manasulu as his all-time favourite classic film.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is yet to announce his next after the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu, who is following his father's footsteps in the industry, recently donated Rs 1.25 crore to Chief Minister Relief Fund to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments for the current COVID-19 crisis.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "The lockdown situation adversely impacts the lives of daily wage cine workers. Will be contributing Rs. 25 lakhs towards Corona crisis charity for TFI workers. Requesting all fellow actors to come forward and make their contributions in these testing times #StayHomeStaySafe."

The lockdown situation adversely impacts the lives of daily wage cine workers. Will be contributing Rs. 25 lakhs towards Corona crisis charity for TFI workers. Requesting all fellow actors to come forward and make their contributions in these testing times #StayHomeStaySafe — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 28, 2020

