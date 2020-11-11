Mahesh Babu shares latest photo with son Gautam from their holiday; Says 'it is difficult to hug him now'

Namrata, who is super active on social media also has shared a beautiful father-daughter moment from their travel diaries.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, son Gautam Ghattamaneni and daughter Sitara recently jetted off for a family holiday, and a few photos have surfaced on social media. Mahesh Babu recently took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture with his son Gautam and we are all heart. Sharing it on Instagram, the Sarileru Neekevvaru star wrote, "It's a lot more difficult to hug him now.. Never needed a reason or a perfect time."

Namrata, who is super active on social media also has shared a beautiful father-daughter moment from their travel diaries. The Tollywood star is currently having the best time of his life with his family. After being self-quarantined for 8 months and more, the actor has stepped out to spend time with his family. Post-holiday, Mahesh Babu is expected to kickstart shooting of his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

On the work front, the superstar will be seen sharing the screenspace with National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in their upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years.

