  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mahesh Babu shares latest photo with son Gautam from their holiday; Says 'it is difficult to hug him now'

Namrata, who is super active on social media also has shared a beautiful father-daughter moment from their travel diaries.
1477 reads Mumbai
Mahesh Babu holiday photo with Gautam Mahesh Babu shares latest photo with son Gautam from their holiday; Says 'it is difficult to hug him now'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar, son Gautam Ghattamaneni and daughter Sitara recently jetted off for a family holiday, and a few photos have surfaced on social media. Mahesh Babu recently took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture with his son Gautam and we are all heart. Sharing it on Instagram, the Sarileru Neekevvaru star wrote, "It's a lot more difficult to hug him now.. Never needed a reason or a perfect time."

Namrata, who is super active on social media also has shared a beautiful father-daughter moment from their travel diaries. The Tollywood star is currently having the best time of his life with his family. After being self-quarantined for 8 months and more, the actor has stepped out to spend time with his family. Post-holiday, Mahesh Babu is expected to kickstart shooting of his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. 

Meanwhile, check out their holiday photos:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chilling  Travel diaries..

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

On the work front, the superstar will be seen sharing the screenspace with National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in their upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Mahesh Babu's major throwback photo with son Gautam and their pet is all things cute; Take a look
Mahesh Babu pens a heartfelt birthday note for son Gautam on his birthday and shares a priceless moment
Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shares lockdown look of son Gautam; Calls him 'Elusive'
Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata shares an unseen priceless moment of Gautam & Sitara & it will brighten up your day
Mahesh Babu's before swimming moment with son Gautam is super cute; Sitara feels left out in the conversation
WATCH: Mahesh Babu gives a glimpse of his lockdown shenanigans with son Gautam on a fun night

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement