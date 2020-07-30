  • facebook
Mahesh Babu shares a major throwback moment with Preity Zinta as he recalls his first film Raja Kumarudu

Mahesh Babu shared a throwback candid moment with Preity Zinta and director Raghavendra Rao from the sets of his first film, Raja Kumarudu.
Mahesh Babu shares a major throwback moment with Preity Zinta as he recalls his first film Raja KumaruduMahesh Babu shares a major throwback moment with Preity Zinta as he recalls his first film Raja Kumarudu
Mahesh Babu and Preity Zinta starrer Raja Kumarudu completes 21 years of its release today, July 30. Directed by Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao, the music for this film was given by Mani Sharma. The film, Raja Kumarudu was produced by Aswani Dutt and K.K. Reddy. Today, as the film completed 21 years, superstar Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and recollected some best moments from the sets of his first film. He shared a throwback candid moment with Preity Zinta and director Raghavendra Rao from the sets of the film. 

He wrote, "‪21 years and how...Thank you @Ragavendraraoba for making my first a super special one. The learning that came with the experience is something I'll always cherish. Extremely glad to have known and worked with you and our amazing team." Mahesh Babu made his debut with this film and he is super nostalgic about it. The Telugu star is cherishing the moments yet again on this special occasion of Raja Kumarudu. The romantic-comedy earned the state Nandi Award for Akkineni Award for Best Home-viewing Feature Film.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will soon kick-start for Parasuram directorial, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The first look was released a couple of months ago and it has set high expectations among the moviegoers. 

According to the latest news, Parasuram is expected to make an interesting announcement about the Mahesh Babu starrer on actor's birthday, August 9.

