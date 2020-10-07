Mahesh Babu shares the making VIDEO of Khaleja as the film turns 10; Pens an emotional note

Mahesh Babu shared a making video of the film and stated that he was looking forward to working with director Trivikram Srinivas again soon.

One of the most popular movies of Mahesh Babu is the 2010 film Khaleja directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film has turned 10 today and Mahesh Babu shared the making video of the film on his social media space. Sharing it, Mahesh Babu stated that the film will always remain close to his heart and that he was able to reinvent himself while doing the film. Mahesh Babu added that he was looking forward to collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas again.

He wrote, “Khaleja turns 10!! Reinvented myself as an actor!! Will remain a special one!! All thanks to my good friend and the brilliant Trivikram... Looking forward to our next... very soon”. In the tweet, he also hinted at a collaboration with Trivikram Srinivas very soon. Well, it looks like fans of the director and actor are in for a treat. Meanwhile, Trivikram Srinivas’ last movie was Ala

Vaikunthapurramloo, which had Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde as the lead actors.

Khaleja turns 10!! Reinvented myself as an actor!! Will remain a special one!! All thanks to my good friend and the brilliant Trivikram... Looking forward to our next... very soon pic.twitter.com/X1aPwTGpEF — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 7, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in a social drama titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. He was last seen in super hit action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film had Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

