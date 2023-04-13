Mahesh Babu shares pawfect pic with a white persian cat from his Paris vacation

Mahesh Babu is having the best time with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and kids Gautam and Sitara in Paris. They have been constantly sharing glimpses of their vacation and setting major family goals. Today, the actor shared a few pics with a cat and his daughter Sitara from vacation. He also mentioned that 'it feels good to be back'.

Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared a pic of holding a Persian white cat in his arms. Clad in blue denim jeans and a white tee with a formal jacket, he is seen adoring the cat and we can't decide who is cuter, the cat or him. The actor also shared a pic with his loving daughter Sitara on his Instagram story. He is seen showering her with love and kisses. They make for the most adorable father-daughter duo ever.

Take a look at Mahesh Babu's latest pic from Paris vacation

Yesterday, Namrata Shirodkar shared a perfect family pic from their vacation and captioned 'so much love.' In the pic, Mahesh Babu, Gautam, Sitara and her friend can be seen posing for a selfie as Namrata clicked. Before Paris, the mother and daughter duo were holidaying in their favourite destination Switzerland with Shilpa Shirodkar.

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu has joined forces with director Trivikram Srinivas for the project tentatively titled SSMB28. The actor and director duo has earlier delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. He will be seen sharing screen space with Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde in the much-awaited drama. Actress Sreeleela will also be seen playing a key character in the film. SSMB28 will release in theatres on the 13th of January 2024, on the occasion of Sankranthi.

After this, he will commence work for his next with RRR director SS Rajamouli's SSMB29. According to sources close to the development, Mahesh Babu’s character in SS Rajamouli’s next is inspired by Lord Hanuman. “SS Rajamouli loves to take inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata. He makes films rooted in Indian culture and his next with Mahesh Babu will be no different."