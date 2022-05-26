Mahesh Babu shares a perfect family selfie as they celebrate son Gautam's high school graduation in Germany

Post success of Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh Babu along with his family flew to Germany for a vacation. While the family is having a nice time in the country, they have got a reason to celebrate and that is Mahesh Babu's son Gautam passed his high school with flying colours. Mahesh Babu and Namrata are super proud as their Gautam scored extremely well in his 10th exams. As his 10th results were out today and he totally nailed it, Mahesh Babu shared a perfect family selfie from Germany.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mahesh Babu shared a perfect family selfie with his wife Namrata and kids Gautama and Sitara. This pic is filled with good looks and what a fine family they make. Sitara can be seen holding her Namrata and Gautam as dashing Mahesh Bau clicked a selfie.

Sharing the selfie, "Celebrating GG’s high school graduation at @brennersparkhotel! Proud of you @gautamghattamaneni!! Here's to many more!"

Namrata also shared a pic of Gautam and penned a note as a proud mom, which read, "He’s done it... on his own!! His grade 10 results are out and he’s aced all his subjects!! I’m so so happy and proud of you my little baby boy Another new phase.. another new challenge awaits you .. but you will be ready just like you did now!! You will soar higher and higher only to fly and glide smoothly into what we call the reality of life! We are always with you but now you take charge of your path.. and I only want to bless you and make sure you're the king of your destiny. Keep making us proud. We love you GG! @gautamghattamaneni."

Post vacay with family, Mahesh Babu may get back to work as he has two big movies lined up including SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas and SS Rajamouli's film.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu gets support from Dalip Tahil on his controversial Bollywood comment; Says more strength to you...